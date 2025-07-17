A popular Calderdale cafe is shutting.

Clouds In My Coffee, in Todmorden, has announced it will close at the end of August.

The team there say it has been a hard decision but they “just can’t carry on”.

They have posted: “It is with a sad heart that we share the news that Clouds in my Coffee will be closing this summer.

"We have six weeks left of coffee, cake and toasties. Our last weekend will be August bank holiday weekend.

"We are sorry to close and will miss being part of Patmos but at this moment in time, it is the right decision for us.

"We have put in so much passion and hard work over the past two-and-a-half years, and we have been so happy that you have enjoyed our cakes and coffee.

"We have loved meeting you all and being part of the community.

"Unfortunately, though we have faced many challenges and found ourselves in a situation where we just can’t carry on the same way.

"It has been a tough decision, and I hope you all understand why we are having to close.

"The Clouds in my Coffee chapter is ending but don’t worry! Kate is hatching a plan to bring her cakes to Tod market and hopefully will still be able to do celebration cakes."

They added they hope customers will join them in their last weeks to say goodbye.

"We want to say thank you so much for all your support, we have been open this long because of you,” they added.

"We were very welcomed into Todmorden and have met some of the nicest people.”