A Halifax town centre restaurant which opened two months ago has closed.

So Dough Halifax was on Crossley Street, in the premises which used to be pizzeria and bar Knead.

It was opened in April by the owners of So Dough Pizzeria, who already have a pizza restaurant in Holmfirth.

While the Holmfirth restaurant is still open, the Halifax premises has closed “unexpectedly”.

The restaurant is now back up for sale

A post on So Dough Pizzeria’s website says: “We are sad to say that we have had to close Halifax HQ.

"This has come very unexpectedly but unfortunately unforeseen circumstances have left us with no choice but to close.

"For all existing bookings we will be in contact with you to cancel your booking or give you the option to rebook at our Holmfirth HQ (which by the way is not going anywhere!)

"Thank you for all of your support in the last few weeks at Halifax.”

According to estate agent Ernest Wilson’s website, the Halifax restaurant is now up for sale for £49,950.

The listing says the “immaculately-presented Italian pizzeria and cocktail bar” occupies a “truly prime corner trading position within the heart of this popular West Yorkshire town”.

It also says: “The business was established in 2021 during which time it built up a strong reputation with a loyal customer base.

"Our client sold the business via our agency earlier this year however, due to personal circumstances, the purchaser has closed the business and our client has retaken possession.”

The owners of Knead posted in April that they were selling to “focus on family commitments and nurturing and growing our first venture Ricci’s Place”.