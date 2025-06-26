Businesses for sale: Halifax sandwich shop with 'lots of potential' goes up for sale
Sullivans Sandwich Shop, on Boothtown Road in Boothtown, is understood to be open as usual but on the market, asking for offers in the region on £125,000.
The premises offer “lots of potential”, according to its listing on property website Rightmove.
It adds that above the shop is a partially-converted two-bedroom flat on the first floor.
"The shop is currently a well-established sandwich/convenience business but could be changed to a variety of uses,” adds the listing.
"The partially converted flat is currently accessed through the shop but separate access could be made subject to planning permission - any would be purchaser would need to make their own enquiries).
"An ideal opportunity to acquire an investment property or for somebody to open a local business.”
For more details about the sale or to make an offer, contact Redwoods Estate Agents on Central Street in Halifax by calling 01422 341411.