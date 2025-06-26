Businesses for sale: Halifax sandwich shop with 'lots of potential' goes up for sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A well-established Halifax sandwich shop has gone on the market.

Sullivans Sandwich Shop, on Boothtown Road in Boothtown, is understood to be open as usual but on the market, asking for offers in the region on £125,000.

The premises offer “lots of potential”, according to its listing on property website Rightmove.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds that above the shop is a partially-converted two-bedroom flat on the first floor.

Sullivans Sandwich Shop is up for saleplaceholder image
Sullivans Sandwich Shop is up for sale

"The shop is currently a well-established sandwich/convenience business but could be changed to a variety of uses,” adds the listing.

"The partially converted flat is currently accessed through the shop but separate access could be made subject to planning permission - any would be purchaser would need to make their own enquiries).

"An ideal opportunity to acquire an investment property or for somebody to open a local business.”

For more details about the sale or to make an offer, contact Redwoods Estate Agents on Central Street in Halifax by calling 01422 341411.

Related topics:HalifaxRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice