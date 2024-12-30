Businesses for sale in West Yorkshire: Restaurant opened in heart of Halifax town centre 25 years ago goes up for sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Theo’s Greek Restaurant, on Northgate, is still open as usual but is also up for sale with an asking price of £80,000.
According to its listing with estate agents 360 Estates Halifax, it is “a fantastic opportunity” and suitable for someone who can “fully devote their time”.
"It’s a Greek restaurant ideally located in the heart of Halifax town centre,” says the listing.
"The business comes with loyal and regular customers. Established 25 years ago.
"The capacity of the restaurant is 60 people (16 tables). This restaurant also has a flat which has a kitchen and bathroom installed for those busy nights.
"Licensed for live music and alcohol. You can start trading immediately after purchase as it will be sold fully-fitted with all equipment including stock.”
If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].