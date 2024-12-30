Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax restaurant that has been serving up Greek food for 25 years has gone on the market.

Theo’s Greek Restaurant, on Northgate, is still open as usual but is also up for sale with an asking price of £80,000.

According to its listing with estate agents 360 Estates Halifax, it is “a fantastic opportunity” and suitable for someone who can “fully devote their time”.

"It’s a Greek restaurant ideally located in the heart of Halifax town centre,” says the listing.

"The business comes with loyal and regular customers. Established 25 years ago.

"The capacity of the restaurant is 60 people (16 tables). This restaurant also has a flat which has a kitchen and bathroom installed for those busy nights.

"Licensed for live music and alcohol. You can start trading immediately after purchase as it will be sold fully-fitted with all equipment including stock.”

