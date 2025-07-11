A secluded Calderdale caravan site with gorgeous views over the Ryburn Valley has gone up for sale.

Ladstone Park on Butterworth End Lane in Norland is on the market for £1,750,000.

According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the residential estate is recently redeveloped and consists of 28 pitches.

Of those, 21 are currently privately-owned homes and there are seven vacant twin pitches.

"The site includes a large amenity area of some 0.7 acres,” says the listing.

The whole site area covers around 2.7 acres and the pitch fee income is quoted as £57,216 per year.

For more information, call the Leeds branch of property agents Avison Young on 0113 2925500.

