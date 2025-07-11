Businesses for sale in Yorkshire: Caravan site with stunning views over the Ryburn Valley goes on the market
Ladstone Park on Butterworth End Lane in Norland is on the market for £1,750,000.
According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the residential estate is recently redeveloped and consists of 28 pitches.
Of those, 21 are currently privately-owned homes and there are seven vacant twin pitches.
"The site includes a large amenity area of some 0.7 acres,” says the listing.
The whole site area covers around 2.7 acres and the pitch fee income is quoted as £57,216 per year.
For more information, call the Leeds branch of property agents Avison Young on 0113 2925500.
