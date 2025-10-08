A Halifax cafe run by the same owners for more than a decade is up for sale.

Cafe On T’Corner, on Skircoat Green Road in Skircoat Green, is open as usual but has been put on the market with an asking price of £49,950.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the business has been under “the same successful ownership” for the last 11 years.

Located on a busy road and close to Calderdale Royal Hospital, it is described as a “highly-prominent and attractive corner premises with easy free parking and surrounded by other businesses, shops and schools”.

The listing adds there is potential to add evening hours for eat-in or takeaway to the business for a new owner.

"The cafe occupies the ground floor and comprises of a spacious open plan seating area for at least 16 customers, around a counter servery fronted with a long, glass display chiller," the listing says.