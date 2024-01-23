Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bev’s Baps, on Green Lane in West Vale, is one of the village’s longest-standing businesses.

Owner Tina Hand has been making tasty sandwiches there for 15 years but is now hanging up her apron and retiring.

"Running Bev’s for the past 15 years has been amazing and I’m sure its new owner will enjoy it as much as I have,” she said.

She described the business as “a fabulous little shop” and is keen for someone else to enjoying becoming “the new Bev”.

She says it is fully-equipped and fully-staffed and has a loyal customer base.

Bev’s Baps is on the market with Ernest Wilson estate agents for £39,950 whose website can be found at https://www.ernest-wilson.co.uk/