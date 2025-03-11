Businesses opening in 2025: New tenant moves into Halifax town centre shop bringing good news for Pokémon fans

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST
Pokémon and Lorcana fans are in for a treat thanks to a new shop which has opened in Halifax town centre.

Evolution Games – who say they are experts in trading card games - opened on Union Street on Saturday.

Most Popular

Attending card shows all around the country, they say they have a huge number of cards from games including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Lorcana and many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trading card games see players selling, buying and trading collectible cards which they can use to create decks to play games.

Evolution Games has opened on Union Street in Halifaxplaceholder image
Evolution Games has opened on Union Street in Halifax

Evolution Games has moved into the premises where The Washer Shop used to be until it closed in September.

The Washer Shop had opened back in 1967, providing spare parts and repairs for a variety of household items.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email the Halifax Courier reporting team at [email protected].

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice