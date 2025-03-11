Businesses opening in 2025: New tenant moves into Halifax town centre shop bringing good news for Pokémon fans
Evolution Games – who say they are experts in trading card games - opened on Union Street on Saturday.
Attending card shows all around the country, they say they have a huge number of cards from games including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Lorcana and many more.
Trading card games see players selling, buying and trading collectible cards which they can use to create decks to play games.
Evolution Games has moved into the premises where The Washer Shop used to be until it closed in September.
The Washer Shop had opened back in 1967, providing spare parts and repairs for a variety of household items.
