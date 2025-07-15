Halifax could soon be welcoming a new sweet shop.

An application has been made to Calderdale Council to be allowed to install signs for ‘Sweets Heaven’ at 33 Northgate.

According to design access and heritage statement submitted with the bid, an illuminated sign would be added to the crosshead of the existing

frontage in the same location as the signage on next door 31 Northgate.

The proposal is to remove the existing lantern light and add a hanging sign.

Documents with the application also say: “This signage was designed with the intent of improving business visibility in a tasteful and modern way, aligning with commercial aesthetic standards.

"Materials and illumination were selected to ensure energy efficiency and minimal light pollution, while the floating tray design adds dimensional appeal without excessive projection.”

The application and other planning bids received by Calderdale Council can be viewed via the planning portal on the council’s website.