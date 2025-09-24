A popular Calderdale bar and eatery with impressive reviews is for sale.

Coin, on Albert Street in Hebden Bridge, is still open as usual but on the market for £150,000.

Since opening four years ago, the bar and bistro has earned an “unrivalled reputation”, according to the listing on property website Rightmove.

It says the “highly-acclaimed” business is based in a tastefully converted historic former bank building.

"A unique, contemporary and chic venue with an unrivalled reputation for its high quality and innovative small plates, creative cocktails, select wines and vibrant atmosphere,” says the listing.

"Now into its fourth year of successful trading, yet offering lots of further potential for growth as the venue only operates from Wednesday to Sunday currently.

"The business is predominantly staff-run as the owners have other business interests so more hands-on owner operators would easily take the business to a whole new level.

"Since the market town supports independent businesses and not big national chains, this venue is perfectly placed to trade as a Starbuck- style coffee emporium through the morning, then transitioning into the highly popular current operation for lunches and evenings.

"Highly prominent corner building with easily managed, open plan interior arrangement accommodating up to 50 seated customers, plus lots of standing space.

"Earthy exposed brick walls, designer lighting, painted wood window panels and dark travertine tiles. Five metre-long, marble topped bar with eight tap beer wall.”

For more details, contact estate agent Ernest Wilson on 0113 238 2900.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].