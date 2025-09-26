Businesses to buy: Calderdale chippy and 32-seater restaurant is up for sale
Fork in the Fish, on Bradford Road in Brighouse, is open as usual but has gone up for sale.
The asking price is listed as £79,950.
According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the well-established business is “surrounded by shoppers and workers throughout the day”.
The listing describes this as a “super opportunity to acquire this exceptionally well-presented fish and chips takeaway with attached 32-seater fish and chip restaurant which has been fitted and equipped to a very high standard”.
"Having the restaurant enables the business to operate at higher profit margins than a takeaway alone,” it says.
"Situated in the centre of this bustling, West Yorkshire town centre and being surrounded with shoppers and workers all day long.
“This is a great opportunity for enthusiastic new owners to take over a well-established business.”
For more information, contact estate agents Ernest Wilson on 0113 2382900.