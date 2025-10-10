Businesses to buy: Calderdale town sandwich shop up for sale as owner retires after 25 years
The Mushroom Sandwich Shop on Gooder Street in the town centre, is open as usual but on the market for £15,000.
According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the current owner has had the business since 2000 but is now seeing “a well-earned retirement”.
The business trades in sensible hours over a five-and-a-half-day week, yet offers wonderful potential for enthusiastic new owners to stay open later, introduce card payments and delivery partners to further boost turnover,” says the listing.
"Weekly turnover £1,000. The premises are held on a secure lease with low rent and occupy a prime town centre trading position adjacent to the town’s bus station and one of the large public car parks.”
For more information, contact estate agent Ernest Wilson and Co by calling 0113 2382900.
