A Brighouse sandwich shop owned by the same person for 25 years is up for sale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mushroom Sandwich Shop on Gooder Street in the town centre, is open as usual but on the market for £15,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the current owner has had the business since 2000 but is now seeing “a well-earned retirement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business trades in sensible hours over a five-and-a-half-day week, yet offers wonderful potential for enthusiastic new owners to stay open later, introduce card payments and delivery partners to further boost turnover,” says the listing.

The business is up for sale

"Weekly turnover £1,000. The premises are held on a secure lease with low rent and occupy a prime town centre trading position adjacent to the town’s bus station and one of the large public car parks.”

For more information, contact estate agent Ernest Wilson and Co by calling 0113 2382900.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].