A Calderdale Italian restaurant named one of the best in the UK is up for sale.

Kitchen 91, on Market Street in Hebden Bridge, is understood to be open as usual but has gone on the market.

The reason, according to its listing on property website Rightmove, is that the owners have decided to emigrate.

The restaurant was named in the Good Food Guide’s Top 54 Italian restaurants in Britain and is described in its listing as Hebden Bridge’s only fine dining restaurant.

It adds that the premises is “ideal for a variety of cuisines or would also be highly suited to a retail/boutique shop”.

"An exciting opportunity to acquire this immaculately presented fully-fitted restaurant premises which occupies a prime trading position within the centre of this bustling and much sought after Calder Valley market town,” says the listing.

It adds that the premises was originally a Victorian butchers.

The property is being offered with all fixtures and fittings for £179,950.