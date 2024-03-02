News you can trust since 1853
Businesses to offer deals across Brighouse this month as town launches Magic March

Dozens of shops, cafes, bars and businesses in Brighouse are offering residents, shoppers and visitors the chance to save when they visit this month with deals and discounts on offer.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
The new Magic March campaign aims to attract more people to visit Brighouse with a fortnight’s focus on giving the best deals in town.

The event takes place between Saturday, March 2 and Saturday 16 March and is organised by the Visit Brighouse and BID team.

Details on the businesses taking part in Magic March can be found by looking out for the logo and offers across the town centre and by going online at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/magicmarch.

Le Gourmet Delicatessen on Bethel Street

Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “I hope everyone will come down to the town centre, support the places you visit all the time and give somewhere new a try thanks to our Magic March offers which you really can’t afford to miss.”

