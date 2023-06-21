News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Butcher returns to the shop where he first started as a boy to reopen Calderdale village butchers

A Calderdale village butchers has opened again thanks to a man who first worked there as a boy.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

The family-run Gardens Farm in Greetland – well known for their doorstep milk deliveries – have taken on and reopened what was Fred Ingham’s butchers on Stainland Road in West Vale.

Part of the family is butcher Neil Ogden, whose first job was at the shop 50 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After working as a butcher, he became a livestock buyer and has now come full circle to be butchering again alongside his son, Mathew, who is also working in the shop.

Neil, Debbie and Mathew OgdenNeil, Debbie and Mathew Ogden
Neil, Debbie and Mathew Ogden
Most Popular

Neil’s daughter and Mathew’s sister Debbie Ogden said the idea to take on the shop came after seeing the popularity of meat packs they were offering for delivery alongside the milk.

"We had customers asking if they can buy the sausages that we make but we didn't have anywhere to do that,” she explained.

"Then the opportunity came up to open Fred's old shop.

"The response so far has been really good. I think our customers will support us and local people have been coming in.

Neil OgdenNeil Ogden
Neil Ogden

"The community were ready to have a butchers back."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardens Farm delivers milk and other items to more than 1,000 homes across Greetland, Barkisland, Krumlin, Norland, West Vale, Stainland, Holywell Green, Outlane, Copley, Skircoat Green and Savile Park in Halifax.

The milk all comes fresh from dairy farmers Samuel Brigg and Sons of Far Wortshill Farm at Slaithwaite.

The butchers is open from 8.30pm until 5pm from Tuesday to Friday and from 8am until 2pm on Saturdays.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CalderdaleWest Vale