Butcher returns to the shop where he first started as a boy to reopen Calderdale village butchers

The family-run Gardens Farm in Greetland – well known for their doorstep milk deliveries – have taken on and reopened what was Fred Ingham’s butchers on Stainland Road in West Vale.

Part of the family is butcher Neil Ogden, whose first job was at the shop 50 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After working as a butcher, he became a livestock buyer and has now come full circle to be butchering again alongside his son, Mathew, who is also working in the shop.

Neil, Debbie and Mathew Ogden

Neil’s daughter and Mathew’s sister Debbie Ogden said the idea to take on the shop came after seeing the popularity of meat packs they were offering for delivery alongside the milk.

"We had customers asking if they can buy the sausages that we make but we didn't have anywhere to do that,” she explained.

"Then the opportunity came up to open Fred's old shop.

"The response so far has been really good. I think our customers will support us and local people have been coming in.

Neil Ogden

"The community were ready to have a butchers back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardens Farm delivers milk and other items to more than 1,000 homes across Greetland, Barkisland, Krumlin, Norland, West Vale, Stainland, Holywell Green, Outlane, Copley, Skircoat Green and Savile Park in Halifax.

The milk all comes fresh from dairy farmers Samuel Brigg and Sons of Far Wortshill Farm at Slaithwaite.