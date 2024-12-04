Buy now to beat the Stamp Duty blues - Vivly Living

The radical changes to the Stamp Duty thresholds in the recent Budget means that there is only a short window in which to take advantage of the lower rates, warns leading Yorkshire housebuilder and residential developer Vivly Living.

In 2022 the Government temporarily doubled the level at which people start to pay Stamp Duty from £125,000 to £250,000. On March 31 next year, the level reverts to £125,000. Also in 2022, the level at which first-time buyers were liable for Stamp Duty was increased to £425,000. This will be reduced to £300,000 on March 31.

Samantha McGregor, Associate Director, Sales with multi-award-winning Vivly Living, commented: “These changes are very significant and present a real opportunity to save money, if a house sale can be completed by the end of March next year. This is the big takeaway from the Budget for anyone wanting to move home. Now is the time to act.”

Huddersfield-based Vivly Living, formerly Yorkshire Country Properties, is currently on site with three major West Yorkshire developments in Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale.

A winter scene at one of Vivly Living's beautiful developments

Samantha explained: “Whether you are a first-time buyer or moving up or down the property ladder, there are substantial savings of £2,500 and upwards to be made if you buy within the next four months.

“With these savings on Stamp Duty, plus lower fuel bills in our brand-new energy efficient homes, we are expecting a flurry of sales at our three developments with our new homes available from £194,995.

“With our commitment to building people-first homes in beautiful locations with friendly communities, we believe there’s no better choice for your next home. We offer chain-free, energy-efficient homes, with fantastic aftercare services to ensure that you can focus on what really matters - like enjoying your wonderful new home.

“As time is of the essence, we are focussed on doing our very best to get every one of our house sales over the line before the Stamp Duty increase deadline. The faster you make your decision, the better.

“Leaving as much time as possible for conveyancing, mortgage approvals and buyer/seller complications, all of which we will do our very best to help you with, is the safest and most effective way to ensure that you’ll be able to take advantage of the current rates.”

Vivly Living focuses on building homes with energy efficiency in mind, which means not only a greener footprint but also savings on utilities and a more comfortable home for years to come. Meanwhile, with the rental market becoming increasingly competitive, owning a home can offer more control over your costs and a solid investment into the future.

Samantha explained: “If you want to know more about life in a Vivly Living home, you’re in luck. Join us for our Christmas Open Day on December 7 at Whistle Bell Court, Skelmanthorpe. We’ll have free mince pies and mulled wine for adults, plus presents and an elf hunt for the kids – it’s the perfect festive day for the whole family. Come along to explore our properties in person and get started on bringing your dream home to life.”

Sam added that there were four specific plots, which are being promoted at Skelmanthorpe.

If you’re ready to explore your options and take advantage of these savings, pop down to Vivly’s Customer Experience Hubs at either Knowle Grange, Shepley or The Willows, Denby Dale to chat to the Customer Experience Team. You can also contact Vivly on 01484 599354.