Calder Valley upholstery firm celebrates 75 years in business

The firm at one of its previous homes on Canal Street, Todmorden.

Vale Bridgecraft upholstery specialises in quality, handmade sofas and upholstered furniture in a variety of contemporary, classic and traditional designs.

The firm began life as Vale Upholstery in 1947 working from small premises opposite Vale Street, Todmorden.

The company grew and moved to the Fielden House building and later to Canal Street works and Albion Mill.

In 1982 larger premises were required and the company moved to Greenhill Mills in Mytholmroyd.

Barbreck Upholstery, based in Hebden Bridge, became part of the company and then In 2000 the company bought Bridgecraft furniture formerly based in Leeds .

Production was moved to Mytholmroyd where it is currently based and began trading as Vale Bridgecraft.

A number of employers have been with the company for many years, including Brian Mitchell, upholsterer, 50 years; Jonathan Robinson, production director, 37 years; Sarah Bishop, Design and Marketing Director, 25 years; and Paul Stott, production manager, 40 years.

Managing Director Stuart Chadwick, who has been with Vale Bridgecraft for 58 years.

He started back in 1964 as an apprentice after leaving Todmorden High School and became managing director back in the 1980s.

When asked why has the company lasted for so many years, Stuart said: “The management work well with the rest of the workforce and everyone works in harmony.

“We’ve always had a good working relationship.

“The people who work for us have been very supportive and take pride in working here.”