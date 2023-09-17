Calderdale and Kirklees law firm Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors expands with new appointment
Having worked in practices across the North-West, most recently for five years in Rochdale, Judith has gained over 30 years experience practicing as a solicitor.
In her new role Judith will work alongside colleagues across the region from the firm’s Brighouse office.
Managing Director Maureen Cawthorn said: “We are delighted to welcome Judith to the Wilkinson Woodward family.
"She has extensive experience, skills and understanding of what is required, which will be valued not only by the wider team, but more importantly by our clients.”
Judith said: “I am very happy to be joining such a well respected, long established law firm with a reputation such as Wilkinson Woodward’s. I am looking forward to meeting members of the local community not only in Brighouse but across Calderdale and Kirklees.”