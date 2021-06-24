People living and working in Hipperholme and Illingworth are set to benefit from the company’s national upgrade plan, with the majority of premises in each area gaining access to the latest Ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.

Work will take place between now and 2026 and comes on the back of plans where 160,000 premises in mainly rural and harder to serve areas across Yorkshire and the Humber were also included in the broadband scheme.

Both announcements build on Openreach’s existing work across Yorkshire and the Humber, where around 350,000 homes and businesses can already order ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband.

Openreach is upgrading its broadband in Calderdale

Ric Welsby, Managing Director of Telent Infrastructure Services, said; “We are very pleased to be supporting Openreach in the build of this ultrafast and ultra-reliable full fibre broadband network. The long-term contracts we have been awarded allow us to recruit the people we need to provide an excellent service to Openreach. We have many exciting roles to fill, I would encourage anyone who is interested in working on this important national infrastructure project to visit our website.”

Following a competitive tender process, Telent Infrastructure Services, was chosen by Openreach to support the upgrades across West Yorkshire

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s regional director for the North, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

“Just last month we announced dozens of rural and hard to reach locations across Yorkshire and the Humber were to benefit, so it’s great that we’re able to reveal another huge broadband boost for the region with these additional locations.

“The latest details and timescales are available on our website as the build planning progresses.”