Calderdale bar shuts suddenly 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Calderdale town centre bar has closed “until further notice”.

Kado’s Bar, on Southgate in Elland, is closed “due to unforeseen circumstances”, according to the firm’s social media.

It has posted: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kado's Bar Elland will be closed until further notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

The bar is on Southgate in EllandThe bar is on Southgate in Elland
The bar is on Southgate in Elland

"Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for further updates.

"Thank you for your continued support and patience.”

Customers have been expressing their sadness, with one posting: “Sad to see you closed. Hope all is well.”

Another posted: “Hopefully not for too long.”

Related topics:CalderdaleFacebook
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice