Calderdale bar shuts suddenly 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

A Calderdale town centre bar has closed “until further notice”.

Kado’s Bar, on Southgate in Elland, is closed “due to unforeseen circumstances”, according to the firm’s social media.

It has posted: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kado's Bar Elland will be closed until further notice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

"Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for further updates.

"Thank you for your continued support and patience.”

Customers have been expressing their sadness, with one posting: “Sad to see you closed. Hope all is well.”

Another posted: “Hopefully not for too long.”