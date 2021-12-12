Calderdale-based Marshalls win two national awards

Marshalls scoop two national awards

Winners were announced at the ceremony, the UKs leading hard landscaping brand beat stiff competition to become Landscaping Supplier of the Year. The category was open to manufacturers of landscaping materials sold through the UK builder’s merchant sector.

The BMJ Industry Awards recognise the achievements of merchants and suppliers, companies and individuals and winners are subject to a public vote.

On Marshalls being named Landscaping Supplier of the Year, Managing Director of Marshalls Domestic, Nick Sharpe said: “It’s great to be recognised in this category, we’re proud to work with the best merchants in the country to get Marshalls’ stock on the ground and out to sites across the country. As we head into 2022, we’ll continue to strengthen these relationships and work with our partners and installers to create better spaces for more homeowners and businesses.”

The second win of the day was an individual one – Andrew Miller, National Trading Manager, was named Supplier Account Manager of the Year. Andrew won for his commitment to always go above and beyond for customers and the business.

Mr Miller said: "It was an honour to be nominated in this category and to then go through to the shortlist following the public vote. I’ve worked for Marshalls for 18 years, I love what I do and I get to work with some fantastic customers.”