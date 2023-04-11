Calderdale-based mental health charity reveals rebrand as it sets out renewed vision for the future

Alongside refreshing its name from Northpoint Wellbeing to Northpoint, the charity has set out an updated organisational manifesto and proposition. Following a reassessment of the regional mental health landscape, service user needs, and adjusting to a post-Covid world, Northpoint has evolved its services, innovated, and enhanced its workforce. As part of this, a new strategy has been developed with a focus on delivering outstanding mental health support by leading innovation and driving change in the wider system.

The charity has worked with digital and brand agency, Thompson, to develop a new logo and green colour palette, user-friendly website and an updated tagline: “Mental health. It’s what we do.”.

Duncan Pearse, chief executive at Northpoint, said: “Our new branding reflects the evolution of Northpoint over the past years - our rapid growth has seen us expand our services and reach across new geographies, enabling us to help over 28,000 people each year. We’ve more than doubled our experienced workforce and introduced many unique new roles. Everyone here is working towards a shared purpose of delivering effective mental health support.

Duncan Pearse (CEO at Northpoint) presenting at the staff conference.

“The wellbeing of our service users is at the heart of everything we do. We’ve worked with our fantastic partners and commissioners to develop innovative referral pathways for therapeutic services, worked collaboratively with service users to break down barriers to accessing support, and set up new services such as District 29 – a group which is the first of its kind in the region, providing free group therapy for those aged 16 to 25.”

The latest collaboration with Northpoint further extends Thompson’s sector experience in branding for health and wellbeing. Thompson regularly partners with Mind, NHS England and third sector organisations, and has completed similar projects such as Mental Health at Work, the UK’s foremost resource for employee wellbeing and the Film & TV Charity, a site to promote mental health in the film and TV industry.

Northpoint works across Calderdale, offering many mental health services to children and young people in the area. The charity has a base in Halifax, with plans to move to a new site on Commercial Street in June.