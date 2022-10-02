The funding will allow Sniffers to build on its established relationships, support the rollout of new brands and product ranges and will enable them to invest in new manufacturing and distribution roles at its Elland site.

Sniffers is an award-winning family-owned business with over 40 years of experience in the pet industry across retail and distribution. Specialising in natural pet treats and supplying the likes of Pets at Home, Jollyes and hundreds of independent retailers with its brands including Walter Smith, Buffalo Natural Dog and Monster Chocs.

Simon Brown, (pictured) Sniffer’s Pet Care CEO, said: “We have transformed our business over the past three years, focusing on new, high-quality product lines which cater for dog owners looking for a more natural product for their pet.

Calderdale-based pet food company sniffs out £1.75m investment for next growth phase

“I’m hugely proud of the business my family and team have built, and it’s been exhilarating to see such a rapid increase in sales with household name retailers.”

“The investment from Traditum will allow us to roll out a new brand proposition and continue our growth in an increasingly fast-moving sector. The team brings in-depth knowledge of managing scaling businesses, and I look forward to working with them to build on our success.”

Iain Marlow, Head of Investments at Traditum, said: “The UK is a nation of pet lovers who care about the quality of what they feed their pets. Simon and his team have established Sniffers as one of the leading suppliers of natural pet food in the highly competitive UK market.”

“Their dedication to quality, innovation and reliability has enabled them to secure relationships with some of the largest retailers in the UK. Our investment will enable the business to build on its established position, expand operational capabilities and deliver new brand and product propositions.”

