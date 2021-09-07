Calderdale beauty and holistic therapist celebrates gold at awards

Beauty therapist Karen Hitchen.

Karen Hitchen, from Stainland, is an experienced beauty and holistic therapist and has always wanted to help people with wellness.

After 14 years she decided to sell her successful salon and create a beauty and holistic business.

“l wanted to follow another dream to create a boutique, bespoke, vegan therapy business specialising in aromatherapy, massage and spa treatments not only to help the physical side but the mental health side too as people were truly struggling,” Karen said.

In September last year she opened the doors on her new business Haven House Holistics in Stainland.

This is when she decided to enter the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Karen said: “As massage and aromatherapy are my first love l wanted to challenge myself a little further so l entered the British Hair and Beauty Award for best massage therapist 2021.

"This was huge as l had never entered an award before, not thinking for one minute l would even be considered as the category was for therapists all over Yorkshire which is a big place!

“I was amazed to be first shortlisted then a finalist then to win first with a gold medal l was absolutely ecstatic, beyond delighted and super giddy , my clients was really excited too which was so lovely.

“The congratulations have been overwhelming and l still feel on cloud nine.