Calderdale brewery due in court accused of discharging too much liquid waste
Vocation Brewery, of Country Business Park in Cragg Vale, is also accused of one charge of interfering with a flow sensor so that it gave a false reading of the volume of trade effluent released.
A spokesperson for the company said: “The charges relate to matters from over two years ago, involving issues instigated by individuals that are no longer part of our business.
"Yorkshire Water do not suggest that any actual environmental damage, loss or immediate danger, was caused as a result of these alleged offences.”
The charges – brought by Yorkshire Water – relate to a period between February 2022 and June 2023.
Vocation Brewery is accused of contravening conditions relating to the amount or rate at which it can discharge trade effluent on nine occasions.
The case was listed for a first hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday but is understood to have been adjourned until a later date.