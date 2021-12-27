Calderdale businesses encouraged to sign up for free support in 2022

Programme manager Stuart Ross

The call comes at the end of another successful year for AD:VENTURE, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and supports businesses across the Leeds City Region that are pre-start or less than three years old.

AD:VENTURE was launched in 2017 and since then has helped nearly 3,000 businesses and 2,000 individuals with free support including one-to-one mentoring, workshops, webinars and grants, and has helped create 619 jobs.

Programme manager Stuart Ross said: “It’s gratifying to look back over another year where AD:VENTURE has made a real difference. We know that running a business is rewarding, but tough, and many do not survive through the first few years.

“But we also know that start-ups given a helping hand with the fundamentals at the beginning, like creating a business plan, managing cash flow and understanding their market, have a much greater chance of surviving and growing. And that’s why our support is so important.”

One of those companies supported by AD:VENTURE is Access Hospitality, set up by Stuart Hill in Calderdale. The company, which aims to remove barriers to employment for people with learning disabilities, has been given a business mentor and a grant.

It also won the Breakthrough of the Year award at the Calderdale Community Foundation’s Community Spirit in November.

Mr Hill said: ““The advice that I have had from AD:VENTURE has been from either from experts in their field or people with years of experience; so it’s been hugely beneficial.”

Funding and delivery partners for AD:VENTURE include the city region’s nine local authorities, Leeds Trinity University, Leeds Beckett University, the Prince’s Trust, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Sir Roger Marsh OBE, DL, chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and NPII, said: “It’s fantastic to see AD:VENTURE supporting new and exciting businesses like Access Hospitality especially during these challenging times.

“As part of our economic recovery plan, we want to unlock entrepreneurs from diverse communities and programmes like AD:VENTURE make a real difference.

“We have seen a lot of success stories over the last year, and I’d encourage start-ups to get in touch to learn more about the support available to start or grow a business.”