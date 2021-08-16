Calderdale businesses named and shamed by the Government for paying less than minimum wage

Across the UK 191 businesses were named by the Governent for breaking national minimum wage law.

Following investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, a total of £2.1 million was found to be owed to over 34,000 workers.

The breaches took place between 2011 and 2018. Named employers have since been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2 million.

Calderdale companies failed to pay some of their employees the minimum wage.

The UK government recently gave millions a pay rise, by increasing National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates in April 2021.

The rise means someone working full time on the National Living Wage will be taking home £5,400 more annually than they were in 2010.

Whilst not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, it is the responsibility of all employers to abide by the law said the Government.

Minimum wage breaches can occur when workers are being paid on or just above the minimum wage rate, and then have deductions from their pay for uniform or accommodation.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.

They also face hefty financial penalties of up to 200% of arrears - capped at £20,000 per worker - which are paid to the government.

Business Minister, Paul Scully, said: “Yorkshire is a great place to run a business, but employers must stay above the law to avoid short-changing workers. Upholding workers’ rights is a top priority for this government and employers breaking minimum wage law won’t be let off lightly.

“It’s up to all employers in the region, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly.”

"Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay – it is unacceptable for any company to come up short.

"All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.

"This government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly."

Since 2015 the government has ordered employers to repay over £100 million to one million workers.

A significant number of the minimum wage breaches identified affected those on apprenticeships.

Halifax companines named by Government for underpaying employees

T S Lee & Son Limited, trading as CPR Skip Hire, Calderdale, HD6, failed to pay £8880.43 to 13 workers.

Big News Trading Ltd, trading as Chibber's Superstore, Calderdale, HX1, failed to pay £4545.64 to one worker

Cavalier Country Club Limited, trading as Holdsworth House Hotel, Calderdale, HX2, failed to pay £601.92 to one worker