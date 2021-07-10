Calderdale businesses offered chance to uncover new trading opportunities with India

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy,

Trade between the UK and India was worth £24 billion in 2019, an increase of 10% on the previous year.

Following the country’s exit from the European Union, businesses in Calderdale are being encouraged to explore new opportunities for international trade.

Let’s Talk Trade is a series of free online panel discussions designed to empower local businesses to thrive in international trade following the end of the Brexit transition period.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Following two excellent, informative Let’s Talk Trade sessions, we’ll be switching our focus to opportunities for Calderdale businesses to trade with India.

“Building new international import and export relationships like this is crucial for Calderdale’s global future, and we hope that these free sessions will engage with local business owners and decision-makers to provide greater access and opportunity.

“We want to help Calderdale businesses connect and develop relationships with a range of international suppliers, and empower the region to unlock Calderdale’s bright future in importing and exporting. Creating new opportunities for local businesses is a key part of our Inclusive Economic Recovery Plan to build back fairer from the pandemic.”

This month’s session – “Exploring India For Calderdale’s Global Future” - will be held on Tuesday July 20 at 10am.

The Let’s Talk Trade initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, as part of the Vision2024 for Calderdale and the borough’s Inclusive Economic Recovery Plan to help rebuild from the pandemic.

Each session comprises a one-hour panel session led by business experts, with opportunities for attendees to raise questions and concerns in a collaborative environment.