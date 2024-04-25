Calderdale businesses shortlisted at Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024
Brighouse’s Royal Delhi has been shortlisted in the Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year category, while Royal Saffron, also in Brighouse, has been shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year for West Yorkshire category.
Akhtar’s Restaurant in Elland has been shortlisted in the Kitchen of the Year and Delhi Wala, at Bull Green in Halifax, has been shortlisted for Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year.
Anisa’s Indian Takeaway in Halifax has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Takeaway of the Year category, while Moh’s Indian Take Away and Imaad Fast Food Takeaway, both in Halifax, have both been shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as it’s done so much for the modern British curry.”
The winners will be announced at a ceremony later this year.