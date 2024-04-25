Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighouse’s Royal Delhi has been shortlisted in the Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year category, while Royal Saffron, also in Brighouse, has been shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year for West Yorkshire category.

Akhtar’s Restaurant in Elland has been shortlisted in the Kitchen of the Year and Delhi Wala, at Bull Green in Halifax, has been shortlisted for Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anisa’s Indian Takeaway in Halifax has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Takeaway of the Year category, while Moh’s Indian Take Away and Imaad Fast Food Takeaway, both in Halifax, have both been shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as it’s done so much for the modern British curry.”