Calderdale businesswoman supporting the next generation of women leaders

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL.

Led by Leeds Beckett University, the three-year #WECAN (Women Empowered through Coaching and Networking) project aims to increase the skills and opportunities for women who are self-employed or working for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and social enterprises across the region.

The project, part funded by the European Social Fund with support from the Department of Work and Pensions offers funded support and training to businesses and their women employees, enabling women to progress into and within leadership roles.

The aim of the steering group is to provide strategic direction and act as a voice for SMEs and social enterprises across the region. The steering group will act as champions of the project and help strengthen links with relevant businesses and communities.

Nicky Chance Thompson DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust and Chair of the #WECAN steering group, said: “I am so proud to have been asked to chair the #WECAN steering group and to be involved in such an important and timely initiative, which seeks to improve opportunities for women and employers across the Leeds City Region. I encourage anyone who is eligible to get involved and take advantage of this opportunity to support women employees and Business.”

Professor George Lodorfos, Dean of Leeds Business School, said: ““We are delighted to welcome Nicky as chair of the #WECAN steering group. Nicky brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience and, in her role as CEO at the Piece Hall Trust, she will be an excellent role model and source of inspiration for our future leaders who are taking part in the #WECAN project .”

#WECAN are offering fully funded ILM (Institute of Leadership and Management) accredited courses in coaching and mentoring, and team and leadership skills starting next month with eligible Calderdale businesses encouraged to join.