Calderdale butchers run by man who first worked there at 15 named best in West Yorkshire

A Calderdale butchers shop has been named the best in West Yorkshire.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Gibbon Butchers, on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge, won the prestigious title at the England’s Business Awards.

Daniel, who took over the running of the shop three years ago, first worked there when he was just 15.

He has been a butcher ever since, going on to work for a farm shop in Northowram, then working in Australia and, when he returned to the UK, working at a farm shop in Walsden before taking on the Hebden Bridge shop.

Daniel Gibbon who owns Daniel Gibbon Butchers in Hebden BridgeDaniel Gibbon who owns Daniel Gibbon Butchers in Hebden Bridge
Asked why he thinks they won, he said: "I think it's our good, loyal customer base and us selling the best quality meat - that's what has people coming back week after week.

"It's all sourced locally, within three or four miles of the shop."

Now he and his team are through to the contest’s national finals.

"I'm proud to have won, it is a nice feeling,” he said. “I wasn't expecting it."

