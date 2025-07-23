Calderdale Cafe voted West Yorkshire's finest

Heptonstall café Towngate Tearooms has scooped a top accolade at England’s Business Awards. In a glitzy ceremony, held in Leeds last Sunday, the family-run tearoom was voted “Best Café in West Yorkshire”.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the centre of Heptonstall, Towngate Tearooms specialises in homecooked food and cakes, and is run by husband and wife team Caroline and Mark Agley.

“I definitely think part of our secret sauce are the cakes. Customers love them. We regularly serve up 14 different home baked cakes for all tastes including gluten free and vegan” said Caroline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline has worked in the catering industry all her life, and opening a tearoom was a child-hood dream.

Mark & Caroline celebrating after picking up Best cafe in West Yorkshire award

“Ever since I was 13 I wanted to run my own café, so when the opportunity came up to run the tearoom in Heptonstall, I grabbed it with both hands!”

Although Mark admits taking on Towngate Tearooms was a risk:

“When we took over the café during the pandemic in October 2020, it was a bit of a gamble, and the last four and a half years has been a steep learning curve, but this award makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added “We are delighted to win such a prestigious award, and want to thank all our customers for their continued support”.

Towngate Tearoom is located in the centre of Heptonstall Village and is open every Wednesday-Sunday from 9am – 4pm.