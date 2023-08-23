News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale cafe with lovely outdoor seating area and delicious afternoon teas closes for good two years after opening, blaming rising costs

A Calderdale cafe is closing down two years after opening because of the rising cost of living.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:11 BST

The Tea Monkey, on Southgate in Elland, posted today (Wednesday) that this will be its last week.

Owners Julie Locke and Sue Jenkins have thanked customers for their support.

"This is the most difficult post to write as we have made the difficult decision to close The Tea Monkey,” they posted on social media.

The Tea Monkey, run by Julie Locke and Sue Jenkins, is closing at the end of this week because of rising costsThe Tea Monkey, run by Julie Locke and Sue Jenkins, is closing at the end of this week because of rising costs
"Due to the cost of living, which has impacted our costs for energy, rents and supplier costs, we can no longer sustain these rising costs.

“For anyone who has bookings, will go ahead as normal.

"We would like to thank all our customers for your loyal support over the last few years.

"Or if you decide you are up for a new business venture please get in touch!”

The Tea Monkey opened in 2021, serving drinks, breakfasts, lunches, light snacks and a variety of pastries and cakes.

