Calderdale community interest company Yes Energy Solutions say demand for its expertise has increased amid cost of living crisis

Energy bills are set to skyrocket for homeowners from next month and new government figures show some areas in Yorkshire and The Humber will be hit harder than others.

The energy price cap rise of 54 per cent means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in Yorkshire and The Humber could be worse off than others.

Properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings and recent data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities reveals which, out of more than 6,700 neighbourhoods nationwide, could be even more worse off.

Cost of living crisis

King Cross in Halifax has been rated the second worst area of Yorkshire for energy efficient homes.

Calderdale-based community interest company Yes Energy Solutions is working with councils and organisations to help improve energy and reduce bills says the demand for its expertise has increased.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, Holywell Green, said: “There is a lot of fear about the price cap going up in April. People are calling up wondering what they can do.

“In terms of tariff switching, there is not that much they can so we direct them to simple stuff they can do around the house like draft proofing. Insulation is a massive help, upgrading boilers or different solutions like solar panels and heat pumps.