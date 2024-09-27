Calderdale community shop that's entirely managed and staffed by volunteers celebrates 21 years of trading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midgley Matters Shop and Community Room is celebrating a milestone anniversary this month.

The not-for-profit shop, entirely managed and staffed by volunteers, turned 21 on September 26, making it one of the longest running community shops in the UK.

The shop was opened after a major fundraising effort by members of the local community.

The Old Coop. Picture: Helen Hill

Following the closure of most of the village’s services during the 1990’s; local people came together to form a community forum, with the aim of revitalising community spirit and providing an important service to the village.

The shop and community room originally opened in a tiny shared space in the village in 2003, expanding into its current premises at the Old Coop in 2010.

“The shop and community room quickly became a hub for village life, stocking all sorts from everyday essentials to tasty treats and quality wines,” said Jean Bradbury who has been volunteering at the shop since it opened.

“During the Covid pandemic the shop provided a vital resource for village residents, with many local people coming to rely on us for the essentials – we were often better stocked than the big supermarkets.”

Picture: Valeriia Solohub

The community room has provided a focal point for life in the village, with regular events including quizzes, coffee mornings, village breakfasts, music nights, wine tasting and seasonal events.

The community forum, who manages the shop and organise village events, hope that the remarkable milestone of the shop’s 21st birthday will act as a catalyst to engage more local people.

Graham Hill, Chair of Midgley Community Forum, hopes that highlighting the achievement of village volunteers over the last 21 years can inspire a new generation of local residents to join in and help maintain Midgley’s community spirit: “We have some fantastic events in Midgley and a thriving village shop and community room.

"We’d love more people to get involved and help out; whether it’s a couple of hours a week in the shop serving customers and helping restock, cooking Saturday breakfasts once a month or helping organise the fete once every two years – anyone is welcome to get involved.”