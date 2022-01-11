Calderdale company launches major expansion of critical business services

Engineer in front of van

As part of JLA’s new positioning, the business has launched an offering across its five core service areas – Laundry, Catering, Infection Control, Heating & Air Conditioning and Fire Safety & Security.

With offices across the UK, and coverage from Lands End to John O Groats, JLA’s team of 450 engineers now serve over 25,000 customers across 40,000 sites including care homes, hotels, pubs, restaurants, housing associations, schools, hospitals and government and custodial premises.

As the company continues to grow, JLA is recruiting 50 roles nationally in the coming weeks, with opportunities available to those wishing to join as an employee, or through JLA’s recently-launched apprenticeship programme.

Christina Larkin, chief data and marketing officer, said. “We’ve invested time and resources into creating our new brand but it’s about much more than a new look and feel.

"We are putting our customers at the heart of all that we do, to create a business that works for customers, colleagues and the communities in which we operate.

“We believe we are closer to our customers, better understand their needs and have an offering which covers all their business-critical needs, from catering to heating & air conditioning, from laundry to infection control, and from fire safety to security. With expertise in all these areas, we can take care of all their requirements.”

Headquartered in Ripponden, Yorkshire, JLA has nearly 50 years’ experience supporting over 25,000 customers.

Over the past 18 months, it acquired a number of Fire Safety & Security and Heating & Air conditioning businesses across the UK, enhancing its service provision and expanding its network across the UK.

Steve Leyland, field operations director at JLA, said: “We are proud to be JLA, proud to be the leading provider of business-critical equipment and proud of the complete service we offer our customers.

“Through JLA, our customers can have peace of mind knowing that we will look after their critical equipment. With our five core services, we’ll take care of it while they focus on what is really important to them – ensuring their guests, residents and clients have hot, running water and hot, properly cooked meals, a fire-secure building, hot and cold temperatures as required, reliable equipment and a hygienic and germ-free environment.