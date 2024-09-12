McDonald’s wants to create a new restaurant and drive-thru in Calderdale.

The fast food giant is drawing up plans for the new branch on land off Halifax Road in Shelf, next to the existing Esso garage.

If given the go-ahead, the restaurant and drive-thru would create up to 120 jobs, says McDonald’s, could be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It has posted on its website: “We are preparing a planning application for submission to Calderdale Council.

The proposed site for the new McDonald's off Halifax Road in Shelf

"Subject to planning approval, our plans will redevelop an underutilised site and deliver jobs and investment.”

McDonald’s says the site is “ideal” for a new drive-thru restaurant.

"Subject to planning approval, our proposals would provide a local restaurant in a convenient location for the people of Shelf and the surrounding area,” says the firm.

"We recognise that whilst the site is part of a wider commercial area, there are residential properties nearby.

"We take our responsibility to our neighbours very seriously and have embedded a range of measures in our emerging proposals to protect the amenity of our neighbours.”

McDonald’s says the new branch would have 24/7 operating hours, 48 parking spaces and indoor seating for customers.

In order to be a sensitive neighbour, McDonald’s says it would set back its customer order displays, away from Halifax Road; have measures in place to limit cooking odours, incorporate a sensitive lighting scheme and carry out at least three daily litter picks.

People can share their feedback on the plans with McDonald’s by September 25 at https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/shelf/feedback/