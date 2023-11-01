Calderdale Council has defended their efforts and insisted they are doing all they can to tackle the use of drugs in Halifax town centre.

The council were criticised by licensees from Halifax Pub Watch, a group of around 40 town centre pub and bar owners, who are demanding action from the council after accusing them of negligence in tackling the issue of drug-taking and protecting vulnerable people.

In response to this, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “Across the Council we work hard to support the most vulnerable and along with our partners, we work with local people to improve outcomes for those facing multiple disadvantage.

“These are complex issues, but we understand the harm that can be caused by drug use and the devastating impact it can have on individuals, family members and communities. The Council and its partners do all they can to prevent drug related harm, treat addiction to drugs and support those with drug-related issues to get the help they need. If you or someone you know if struggling with addiction, there’s lots of support and advice available at https://calderdaleinrecovery.com/.

Councillor Jenny Lynn

“We also understand the impact that this challenging issue can have on wider communities and the Council and its partners carry out regular outreach work in our communities and with local residents and businesses. This could involve suggesting environmental improvements which can help ‘design out’ crime or to signpost to further support. In addition, our team of Community Safety Wardens maintain a regular presence in Halifax town centre.

“We do proactive work to keep the town looking its best and minimise the presence of litter and vermin. This includes taking action to ensure businesses manage their waste responsibly, and sweeping streets, litter picking and emptying bins regularly. If issues are on private land we’ll work with landowners to ensure they have the support and information to help resolve problems. For more information, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/dio/report-fly-tipping.