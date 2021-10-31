Calderdale Council to share insight into procurement process as part of international trade initiative

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion

The session will feature discussions around the procurement process, upcoming opportunities and the regulations that business must adhere to.

Members of the Calderdale Council procurement team will be joined by key decision makers to deliver an invaluable, exclusive insight.

The session is being held as part of the Let’s Talk Trade series of panel discussions delivered by Calderdale Council and the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, which have supported firms in exploring new opportunities for international trade, as well as drawing businesses together to help tackle Calderdale’s climate emergency.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “This latest session in the Let’s Talk Trade series of events will once again equip businesses in and around Calderdale with the knowledge to meet the challenges ahead and capitalise on new opportunities.

“The upcoming webinar will offer businesses an invaluable insight into procurement processes, with our expert panel of speakers and stakeholders.”

Speakers confirmed for this latest event include Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation commercial and strategy manager Duncan Spokes, Galliford Try customer success and CSR manager Sairah Hussain, and Calderdale Council’s corporate procurement officer Deborah Gaunt.

The webinar is free to attend and takes place on Tuesday November 2 at 10am.