Work to improve and preserve the fronts of businesses in the town centre is taking place thanks to a £1.7m grant from the Government’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) programme.

The Sowerby Bridge Shop Front grant scheme has seen businesses along Wharf Street and Town Hall Street able to apply for up to 80 per cent of costs from the fund to improve signage, stonework or other heritage restoration works.

One of the first firms to take part is the Olive Branch restaurant on Wharf Street where boards above the restaurant’s sign have been removed to reveal historic signage for the Sowerby Bridge Industrial Society Ltd.

One of the historic signs already revealed in Sowerby Bridge

The sign is being restored to its former glory with heritage paint colours used and the glass casing replaced.

The HAZ programme is also supporting remedial works to the Fire and Water buildings, as well as work to encourage cycling and walking in and around the town.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Sowerby Bridge has a rich history and proud industrial heritage.

“Many beautiful heritage buildings still remain along the high street, although some of the original features have been hidden by modern additions or signage.

"This work will revitalise the high street, encouraging footfall, and providing a subsequent boost for the local economy.