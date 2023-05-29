News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale energy efficiency company hopes to inspire families to reduce their carbon footprint

Energy experts from Calderdale-based YES Energy Solutions have collaborated with Halifax Opportunities Trust to provide The Halifax Academy pupils and their families with information to reduce their carbon emissions, protect the environment and lower their energy bills.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The in-depth workshop was commissioned by local charity Halifax Opportunities Trust and funded via their Greener Together project, to explain the harm caused by greenhouse gas emissions at an international, local and household level.

The session delivered by the community interest company aimed to reduce this figure, explaining how changes to heating the home, travel, diet, habits and even shopping can help reduce carbon footprints.

Lisa Connelly, Community Partnerships Manager at Halifax Opportunities Trust said: “We are thankful to YES Energy Solutions for running their carbon literacy training session for us, and to West Yorkshire Combined Authority for providing the funding via their Greener Together project.

YES Energy Solutions CEO Duncan McCombie delivering carbon literacy session at The Halifax AcademyYES Energy Solutions CEO Duncan McCombie delivering carbon literacy session at The Halifax Academy
YES Energy Solutions CEO Duncan McCombie delivering carbon literacy session at The Halifax Academy
“The session has clearly got people thinking about their habits, which was one of the key aims.”

YES Energy Solutions CEO, Duncan McCombie explained: “Our carbon literacy sessions are focused on informing the next generation.“We are not only helping young people understand their environmental impact, but inspiring them to take action and influence others to make positive changes.

“It was fantastic to see so many young people and their families take part and gain a true understanding of what they can do differently to help reduce their carbon footprint.

“With the current cost of living crisis, changing our behaviour and approach to using energy is now more important than ever before. By making some small adjustments, families can live more sustainably and save money in the process.”

