Calderdale engineering equipment going up for auction attracting global interest

Equipment from Halifax-based Valvetek Machining UK.

Walker Singleton, multi-disciplined chartered surveyors, has been appointed by Huddersfield-based business rescue and insolvency specialist Poppleton and Appleby, the proposed liquidators, to disperse the assets.

There will be more than 500 lots at the online auction of equipment that will draw interest from medium and heavy engineering specialists.

The business had the machining capacity of up to 15 tons at its 20,000 square foot machine shop in Elland.

Now the contents are being sold on September 16 with a viewing day to be held the previous day.

Dan Hey, a director of Walker Singleton, said: “This large and well-known manufacturer specialised in the manufacture and machining of high-capacity valves, working across all heavy industrial sectors involved in fluid and gas transfer, including energy and water.

“It was particularly known for its boring and drilling capabilities.

“We have been instructed by insolvency practitioners Poppleton and Appleby to disperse the assets which are many and varied.

“Already we have had interest from Egypt, India and the Americas, as well as manufacturers within the UK.

“The machines themselves will of interest to businesses within the industry, but there is also an eclectic mix of other assets.

“Manufacturing is bouncing back strongly post-Covid and engineering projects are helping to drive this recovery.

“The Confederation of British Industry said its quarterly survey of manufacturing showed that the rebound across the sector was gaining momentum going into the autumn.

“Therefore we anticipate much interest in the sale, which will be held online, but interested parties are invited to a viewing day.

“The catalogue of lots being offered is now on our website – walkersingleton.co.uk.”