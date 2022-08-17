Calderdale firm A-SAFE wins Queen’s Award for International Trade for the third time

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A-SAFE has earned the Queen’s Award in recognition of its work to promote workplace safety both in the UK and around the world.

Founded in 1984, A-SAFE is now the world’s foremost manufacturer of polymer safety barriers, launching the first such solution to market in 2001. Made from a trademarked advanced polymer called MemaplexTM, A-SAFE barriers are designed to flex and absorb impact forces from heavy vehicles, then reform to their original shape.

Winning a third Queen’s Award is a significant accolade for the business, serving as testament to A-SAFE’s growth and presence worldwide. The company now operates 17 subsidiaries across Europe, America, Australia and the Middle East, supplying its solutions to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Headquarters of A-SAFE in Elland.

Founded by Halifax man David Smith in the 1980s, sons James and Luke direct the company today, leading the company’s innovation and growth from a state-of-the-art headquarters just a mile from their childhood home in Elland. These facilities bring together recognised industry experts and millions of pounds worth of cutting edge technology to manufacturer truly revolutionary products that improve safety for millions of workers worldwide.

The products are used across many industries by the world’s largest international blue-chip companies; Coca-Cola, DHL, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, IBM, to name a few.

James Smith, co-owner and co-director at A-SAFE, said: “We are delighted to have achieved our third Queen’s Award win, particularly as it recognises the work, we are doing to promote workplace safety globally. We are a proud Halifax business with a global reach, so it is fantastic to be recognised for our ongoing continued commitment to international trade.