Calderdale firm among 208 employers called out by the Government for falling to pay staff the minimum wage

Calderdale firm was named by the Government

The 208 employers were found to have failed to pay their workers £1.2 million in a clear breach of National Minimum Wage (NMW) law, leaving around 12,000 workers out of pocket.

Companies being named range from multinational businesses and large high street names to SMEs and sole traders, in a clear message that no employer is exempt from paying their workers the statutory minimum wage.

These businesses have since had to pay back what they owe to staff and also face significant financial penalties of up to 200% of what was owed, which are paid to the government. The investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded between 2014 and 2019.

Among the companies named was North West Transport Services Limited, Calderdale, HX6, which failed to pay £14,633.31 to five workers.

Minister for Labour Markets Paul Scully said: "We want workers to know that we’re on their side and they must be treated fairly by their employers, which is why paying the legal minimum wage should be non-negotiable for businesses.

"The 208 businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working employees, regardless of whether it was intentional or not.

"With Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever that cash is not withheld from the pockets of workers. So don’t be a scrooge – pay your staff properly."

The Government has said it has been clear that anyone entitled to be paid the minimum wage should receive it, and that enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.

Since 2015, the budget for minimum wage enforcement has doubled with the government having ordered employers to repay over £100 million to one million workers.

Bryan Sanderson Chair of the Low Pay Commission said: The minimum wage is a success story welcomed by employees and employers alike, but it only works if everyone without exception obeys the law. We hope this latest naming round can continue to raise awareness of the most common mistakes businesses make and help protect low-paid workers from unfair treatment."