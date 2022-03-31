Calderdale firm amongst winners at the Sustainability Leaders Awards

YES Energy Solutions won the award for managing the North Yorkshire Warm Homes Fund which provided £680,000 of funding for vulnerable householders to improve their heating systems.

Over 160 residents across North Yorkshire have been helped by the scheme since its launch in 2018, receiving fully funded insulation and A-rated central heating.

The evening celebrated a wide range of companies from across the sustainability sector with Springwatch’s Chris Packham giving out the trophies.

CEO of YES Energy Solutions Duncan McCombie being presented with Energy Management Project of the Year at the EDIE Sustainability Leaders Awards.

YES Energy Solutions was up against the likes of Aviva and UK Power Networks, with the SME taking the spoils.

CEO of YES Energy Solutions, Duncan McCombie said: “For us to be a leader in the industry is something we strive for, and now we have the accolade next to our name.

“I’m proud of our team for consistently working hard to reduce carbon emissions whilst helping vulnerable people reduce their energy bills and stay warm at home.”