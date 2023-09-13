Calderdale firm committed to a plastic-free future marks 15 years in business

Watch more videos on Shots!

Friendly Soap, an eco-conscious soap company, has spent the last 15 years committed to creating plastic-free products with natural ingredients.

Over the years the Mytholmroyd-based firm has not only saved millions of bottles from ending up in landfills but also learned invaluable lessons that can inspire other businesses to prioritise ethics over profit.

Friendly Soap celebrate 15 years. Directors Geoff Kerouac, left, and Rob Costello, right, with, clockwise from centre, Gemma Carrodus, Tony Beddows, Chris Mather, James Dixon and Caroline Bell.

Geoff Kerouac, co-founder of Friendly Soap, reflects on the 15-year journey and said: "Over the last decade and a half, we have learned that the true measure of success lies in making a positive impact, not just on the bottom line, but to people and wider the world around us.

"Our mission has always been to make a real difference in what we do and to inspire other businesses to make choices that aren’t solely driven by profit but with the vision to create meaningful change."

A big part of Friendly Soap’s ethos is its commitment to a plastic-free future. In an era overwhelmed by plastic pollution, the business has taken a firm stance by eliminating plastic from their products and packaging entirely.

Instead, they opt for biodegradable and recyclable materials, such as paper and card, to house their natural soap bars.

The commitment has resulted in an astonishing feat: over the course of 15 years, they have become a leader in the plastic-free movement, preventing more than nine million bottles from being added to landfills.