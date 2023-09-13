News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Calderdale firm committed to a plastic-free future marks 15 years in business

A Calderdale company is marking 15 years in business and committed to a plastic-free future.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Friendly Soap, an eco-conscious soap company, has spent the last 15 years committed to creating plastic-free products with natural ingredients.

Over the years the Mytholmroyd-based firm has not only saved millions of bottles from ending up in landfills but also learned invaluable lessons that can inspire other businesses to prioritise ethics over profit.

Read More
Read more: 32 photos that will take you right back to 1970s in Halifax and Calde...
Friendly Soap celebrate 15 years. Directors Geoff Kerouac, left, and Rob Costello, right, with, clockwise from centre, Gemma Carrodus, Tony Beddows, Chris Mather, James Dixon and Caroline Bell.Friendly Soap celebrate 15 years. Directors Geoff Kerouac, left, and Rob Costello, right, with, clockwise from centre, Gemma Carrodus, Tony Beddows, Chris Mather, James Dixon and Caroline Bell.
Friendly Soap celebrate 15 years. Directors Geoff Kerouac, left, and Rob Costello, right, with, clockwise from centre, Gemma Carrodus, Tony Beddows, Chris Mather, James Dixon and Caroline Bell.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Geoff Kerouac, co-founder of Friendly Soap, reflects on the 15-year journey and said: "Over the last decade and a half, we have learned that the true measure of success lies in making a positive impact, not just on the bottom line, but to people and wider the world around us.

"Our mission has always been to make a real difference in what we do and to inspire other businesses to make choices that aren’t solely driven by profit but with the vision to create meaningful change."

A big part of Friendly Soap’s ethos is its commitment to a plastic-free future. In an era overwhelmed by plastic pollution, the business has taken a firm stance by eliminating plastic from their products and packaging entirely.

Instead, they opt for biodegradable and recyclable materials, such as paper and card, to house their natural soap bars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The commitment has resulted in an astonishing feat: over the course of 15 years, they have become a leader in the plastic-free movement, preventing more than nine million bottles from being added to landfills.

Friendly Soap has also discovered the power of collaboration, supporting like-minded causes and charities such as the clean water charity Just A Drop to drive positive change on a larger scale.

Related topics:Calderdale