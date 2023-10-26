News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale firm Greenarc's national GO! Electric Roadshow comes to Halifax

A Calderdale-based business is bringing its roadshow to Halifax on Friday, October 27.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Greenarc’s GO! Electric Roadshow will take place from 8.30am at the Crossley Gallery in Dean Clough.

In addition to showcasing experts in solar panel systems, electric charging, LED lighting and green fuels the roadshow aims to provide attendees with information on electrifying their fleet.

The event includes speakers from Tesla, Andersen EV and BCF Wessex. Greenarc is inviting local businesses to this free event to find out more about demystifying industry jargon and discussing all things electric vehicles, leasing, charging, salary sacrifice, energy, taxation, infrastructure, grants and funding, company cars, fleet management, net zero and much more.

Breakfast and refreshments will be provided, followed by a networking brunch with the opportunity to meet the Greenarc team and test drive an electric vehicle.

To book to attend the event visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or email [email protected].

