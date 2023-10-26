Calderdale firm Greenarc's national GO! Electric Roadshow comes to Halifax
Greenarc’s GO! Electric Roadshow will take place from 8.30am at the Crossley Gallery in Dean Clough.
In addition to showcasing experts in solar panel systems, electric charging, LED lighting and green fuels the roadshow aims to provide attendees with information on electrifying their fleet.
The event includes speakers from Tesla, Andersen EV and BCF Wessex. Greenarc is inviting local businesses to this free event to find out more about demystifying industry jargon and discussing all things electric vehicles, leasing, charging, salary sacrifice, energy, taxation, infrastructure, grants and funding, company cars, fleet management, net zero and much more.
Breakfast and refreshments will be provided, followed by a networking brunch with the opportunity to meet the Greenarc team and test drive an electric vehicle.
To book to attend the event visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or email [email protected].