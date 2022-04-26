Calderdale firm receives prestigious Queens Award for a third time

This year, 232 businesses representing every part of the United Kingdom and a range of sectors have been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen as among the best in the country.

Awards have been won in the categories of International Trade (141 winners), Innovation (51), Sustainable Development (31) and Promoting Opportunity (9).

Elland firm A-Safe which designs and manufacture industrial safety products and have a long history of scientific development and engineering innovation, was among the recipients of the awards.

The team at Elland firm A-SAFE

The firm has seen them awarded the Queen’s Award for outstanding achievement in international trade for the third time

Established in 1984, the company evolved from manufacturing polythene films, then using the waste from this manufacture to produce plastic cores, which led to the creation of polymer pallets and in 2001, the invention of the first industrial strength polymer safety barrier.

Owner and founder, David Smith, started the business with the goal of creating a safe and stable future for his young family, creating jobs for the local people of Halifax at a time.

The business is now run by his sons, James and Luke. The facility in Elland – not a mile from the bungalow the family grew up in – and the entire end-to-end process is owned and controlled at their HQ in Halifax, before the final product is exported around the world.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than The Queen’s Awards.

“It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.

“I congratulate this year’s winners for their hard work and commitment over the last year and I wish them every success for the future.”