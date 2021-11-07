Calderdale firm The Leo Group helps give school boost with playground fund donation

The new playground

The donation has enabled 120-pupil Keelham Primary School to upgrade its multi-use games area.

The money from the company, which operates in the animal byproducts sector, has paid for rebound fencing to replace railings and new goals and basketball nets.

It also means the area is now a safe and secure for the pupils to play and learn in.

Headteacher Rob Hunter, who joined the school in January, said: “Thanks to my predecessor, and our business manager Katie Watson, the school has developed a superb relationship with The Leo Group.

“Their latest donation has meant we have been able to enhance our top playground, which is used by pupils on a daily basis during breaks, before and after school, and during lessons.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to The Leo Group for their generosity which is greatly valued by pupils and parents alike.”

A spokesperson from Boothtown-based The Leo Group said: “Keelham Primary School is just a few miles from our head office, and over the years a number of employees have sent their children there.

“And with many of our workforce living locally, we are always keen to support our local communities, and in particular schools, organisations and charities supporting children.

“We take great pride in our relationship with Keelham Primary School, and it was our pleasure recently to welcome Rob to our head office, where he met staff and was given a tour of the site.”