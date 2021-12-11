Calderdale firm YES Energy Solutions lend a hand at The Gathering Place

YES Energy Solutions staff at The Gathering Place

Staff from the Greetland based Community Interest Company helped out at The Gathering Place to prepare accommodation and the food bank for disadvantaged people who may require help in the coming months.

The company pulled together to donate food such as tinned vegetables, beans and soup to the support The Gathering Place’s food bank service available on Fridays for families and Saturdays for individuals.

Rebecca Dixon, who oversaw the work by volunteers, said: “As we approach Christmas it is vital that we can offer various forms of support for families and people in vulnerable circumstances.

“We were very grateful when YES Energy Solutions approached us to help in any way possible as we rely so heavily on volunteers and there is so much more to do at this time of year in the lead up to Christmas.

“The team from YES Energy Solutions have given a huge helping hand with making all the preparations for it so that we can offer as much as we can to those who we support so we can’t

thank them, or our regular volunteers, enough for giving their time.”

The assistance from eight YES Energy Solutions’ staff members over two days is part of the company’s pledge to help the local communities in which they work.

Allison Welsh, employee at YES Energy Solutions said: “I was willing to help out because I understand what a difficult time of year it can be without good housing and good meals”

“It was great how we were able to roll up our sleeves and come together as a team for a cause that is definitely worth supporting and I was glad I could give something back.”